Opportunity Village hosting fashion show fundraiser

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the biggest fundraisers of the year for Opportunity Village happens this weekend and it involves a unique fashion show. It’s the annual ‘Fall into Fashion’ show to benefit the Pride Program.

Opportunity Village offers resources for adults with special needs. Some of those adults will be strutting their stuff on the runway in the latest gear for this benefit.

“This is my first time being in the fashion show. I’m going to love it,” said Jamie, who benefits from the programs at Opportunity Village.

Opportunity Village has four different locations and each one is a safe haven for adults with intellectual and other related disabilities. They provide job training, art programs, and daily care for more than 1,000 individuals.

“The fundraiser is important because of the confidence and excitement it brings to the individuals who are performing as the models in the show. It helps the Maddie Pack endowment, which funds programs here specifically for our Pride Program,” said sarah quinn

There will be arts and crafts, plenty of food and drinks. The event is Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at the Opportunity Villages’s campus at South Buffalo and Patrick Lane. Tickets are $50 per person or $350 for eight people.

you can get more details are at Opportunity Village’s website.