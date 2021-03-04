Opportunity village ‘Hoops Hoopla’ contest for March Madness

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — March Madness is nearly here and Opportunity Village has a fun “Hoops Hoopla” contest coming up that you can join. The Opportunity Village Director of Development Gregory Gudenkauf explains in this interview how the event supports its mission and how you can participate.

Participants will be able to compete against local celebrities, athletes, and even some of our Channel 8 teammates during the single-elimination NCAA Tournament, running March 18 through April 5 in Indiana.

Join hundreds of sports fans in Opportunity Village’s spring basketball contest “Picks for OV: Hoops Hoopla” for the chance to win prizes while supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Southern Nevada.

Prizes awarded to the top five finishers include:

Dining experiences

Fitness packages

Golf lessons and more

The official 68-team bracket will be unveiled at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 14. At that time, those who are registered for Hoops Hoopla will be sent a link by event officials with instructions on how to fill out and submit a bracket over the next five days.

Leaderboards will be posted on the organization’s social media pages, and participants are encouraged to share their picks online using the hashtag #PicksforOV and tagging Opportunity Village.

Remember to register online before March 19 at 7 a.m. to enter the contest with a $50 donation on this website: www.picksforov.com.

Opportunity Village is a not-for-profit organization that serves people within our community with significant intellectual disabilities, to enhance their lives and the lives of their families.

March is also Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month so Opportunity Village will be highlighting how they have adapted to COVID-19 while keeping a collective mindset on the future and “Moving Towards Change” — this year’s national theme by the National Association of Councils on Developmental Disabilities.