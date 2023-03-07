LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Opportunity Village will host a hiring event to fill the escalating need for hands-on care for those with intellectual disabilities. This hiring event is for persons with all abilities.

Opportunity Village is hoping to hire 100 people. It’s looking to hire: Direct service providers, nurses, a job developer, case managers, registered behavior technicians, a director of development, floor care custodians, community training specialists, truck drivers, an employee relations specialist, and a board-certified analyst.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, January 2023 numbers reveal that the unemployment rate for persons with disabilities is 7.5% but 3.8% for those without a disability.

“There has always been an inequity for people with disabilities as far as the workforce and this has been a challenge as long as I’ve been in the business,” President and CEO of Opportunity Village Bob Brown said. “We really have to find better ways to employ people with disabilities and Opportunity Village is all about that.”

Career Connections takes place Saturday, March 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its Oakey Campus located at 6300 W. Oakey Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89146

Daniel Dudas, an ambassador at Opportunity Village, first got involved through the Job Discovery program while attending Bonanza High School. Dudas said it would have been hard to find a job without a job coach or the help of Opportunity Village.

You can learn more about the jobs and apply at this link.