Opportunity Village: Donations still being accepted during pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Despite the pandemic, people still have needs and non-profits are still helping. Opportunity Village, which puts people with disabilities to work, has been making adjustments.

According to Adam Joseph with Opportunity Village, clients with the most severe disabilities are now being served meals in their homes.

The non-profit, which has been in the Las Vegas valley for more than 65 years, still has its Henderson campus open to fulfill an essential contract. Joseph said safety protocols are being followed at that facility.

Joseph did want to remind the community that Opportunity Village is still accepting donations. Those can be dropped off at the thrift store on Decatur and U.S. 95. You can also make a donation through this link.