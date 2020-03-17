Opportunity Village closes facilities and suspends all campus-based day programs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –– Opportunity Village announced via their Facebook social page that they have decided close their campus and all day programs effective Wednesday, March 18 thru April 6, 2020 due to coronavirus concerns and CDC guidelines.

Opportunity Village will continue to assist families who need support adjusting to the suspension of services and closure of their facilities.

The organization is directing all clients, parents or guardians that require home care or have any questions to reach out to their Case Managers and or Family Advocates.