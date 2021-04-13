Opportunity to have bench warrant quashed in North Las Vegas CARE court

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you have an outstanding bench warrant in North Las Vegas, you may be able to get that warrant quashed.

North Las Vegas Municipal Court is giving two opportunities to have that done. On Monday, April 19 and Tuesday, April 20, people who have made appointments will appear in court and have the opportunity to sort out their outstanding warrants.

You must pre-register at this link and select a time slot. Appointments are limited to 50 individuals per time slot.

“So many in our community have been suffering under economic uncertainty over the last year and bench warrants often increase the total cost of the underlying fine and even prevent re-employment,” said Municipal Court Judge Chris Lee, who oversees the Community Approach to Rehabilitation and Engagement (CARE) Court program. “This CARE Court program aims to fulfill our mission to help our community by giving those individuals a fresh start.”

The City is partnering with the Asian Pacific American Law Student Association at UNLV’s Boyd Law School to run the event.

This is part of the City’s larger restorative justice efforts. Last July, the City reopened the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center, with an emphasis on rehabilitation and alternative sentencing programs.