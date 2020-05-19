Opponents of Henderson hockey arena ask judge to delay city council vote scheduled for today

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson’s city council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a proposed hockey arena for minor league hockey but there’s a possible snag. Opponents of the $80 million project have asked a judge to issue a temporary restraining order to delay the vote.

The city of Henderson wants to build the 6,000-seat ice arena on the site of the Henderson Pavilion. The Golden Knights are putting up $40 million for the project and the other $40 million would come from Henderson taxpayers.

Opponents believe the arena should go before voters since taxpayer money is involved. Opponents have also raised concerns about the arena being so close to residential neighborhoods. Opponents say the public did not have a appropriate chance to weigh in on the project due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“You could relocate that arena out in west Henderson by the Raiders facility closer to the M Resort with minimal impact to the community or the infrastructure,” said John Dalrymple, Henderson Coalition for Responsible Government.

The judge has not ruled on the order. The Henderson City Council meeting is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.