OPIOID TAKE BACK DAY: Southern Hills Hospital hosts ‘Crush the Crisis’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southern Hills Hospital & Medical Center will host “Crush the Crisis,” an opioid take-back event. Law enforcement officers from Metro Police Department will be onsite to assist with the collection and disposal of unused medications from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

In 2017, the most recent data available, there were 412 overdose deaths involving opioids in Nevada, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. (Resource here.)

WHAT: Volunteers will be collecting tablets, capsules and patches of Hydrocodone (Norco, Lortab, Vicodin), Oxycodone (Oxycontin, Percocet), Tramadol (Ultram), Codeine, Fentanyl (Duragesic), Morphine, Hydromorphone (Dilaudid) and Oxymorphone (Opana). Needles, syringes, lancets or liquids will not be accepted.

WHO: Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center along with Metro Police encourage the public to safely dispose of unused medications.

WHEN: Saturday, September 7th, 2019

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE: Southern Hills Hospital

9300 W. Sunset Road

Las Vegas, NV 89148