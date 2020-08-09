‘Operation Homefront’ helps military families stock up on school supplies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The upcoming school year is almost here, and one nonprofit is making sure military families are taken care of.

Local military families were lined up, ready to receive backpacks filled with school supplies. Operation Homefront says this year’s drive is especially important.

Five hundred backpacks were given out to military families like the Gierucki’s. With two kids in school this year, Creech Air Force Base staff Sergeant Joshua Gierucki says it’s taking a weight off his shoulders.

RIGHT NOW: Operation Homefront is holding a back to school drive for local #military families.



They say the pandemic has made this years drive especially important. Full coverage tonight on @8NewsNow! #8NN pic.twitter.com/M8VyjyIpwS — Kate Houston (@katehouston_tv) August 8, 2020

“We can be a small community sometimes, but it’s nice when we have support,” said Gierucki. “A burden is lifted, we don’t have to worry about where we’re going to get supplies, or maybe even less supplies that we need to provide.”

While the pandemic has brought some uncertainty as to how schools will handle the upcoming year, Operation Homefront Area Manager Phil Martinez says he wants kids to be prepared no matter the circumstances.

“With the unknown possibility of virtual school or in-class school, that debate’s still ongoing, it’s important the kids still had school supplies, they’re going to need those,” Martinez said.

Martinez says the pandemic has hit active duty members and veterans especially hard.

“Our National Guard many of them have lost their jobs,” Martinez said. “So, Operation Homefront with our critical financial assistance programs, fill those gaps when they need it.”

Each of the backpacks distributed Saturday were filled with grade appropriate supplies. Gierucki told 8 News Now his family is thankful for the helping hand.

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization. This year it’s celebrating giving out it’s 400,000th backpack.