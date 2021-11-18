Operation Christmas Card: Woman asks community for help in granting special holiday wish for her mother

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local woman is hoping to get community support as she efforts a special holiday surprise for her mother.

Joyce Wright says she’d like to put a smile on her mother, Glenda’s face this Christmas season by getting as many holiday cards sent to her to open.

Joyce says her mother lives alone and lost her husband back in 2016.

She says one of the things that cheers her mother up is when she is receiving cards and mail.

Joyce adds that she’s reached out to many people she knows to help and says the effort is already showing some progress in a few countries including, Ireland.

She says she’s hoping the holiday card effort will go viral in time to reach her special Christmas goal.

If you would like to help Joyce in this special holiday effort an address on where to send the cards is listed below.

Christmas Cards for Glenda

Address cards to: Glenda Wright