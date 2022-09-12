LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The public soft opening of Lee Canyon’s new downhill mountain bike park was a success as the resort sold out of daily passes before the lift started running.

More than 150 mountain bikers rode two opened trails designed for intermediate and advanced level mountain bikers.

The trail will continue to be built throughout the fall season so by the summer of 2023 the trail will be ready for the grand opening. When the trail is finished, mountain bikers can enjoy seven miles of beginner, intermediate, and advanced mountain biking terrain including excavated and jump trails and single track.

(Courtesy of Lee Canyon)

The trails will be fully open on Saturdays and Sundays and during the soft opening period, partial trail closures of the blue trail may occur on weekdays due to construction.

“We want to thank all the local mountain bikers who helped Lee Canyon celebrate today,” said Jim

Seely, Lee Canyon’s marketing director. “We’re grateful for the local mountain bike community

who, during our soft opening period, will help us work into full operations for our grand opening

next summer. Lee Canyon’s bike park is a community resource, and we appreciate the enthusiasm

and support of local riders.”

Capacity is limited during the soft opening period and passes can be purchased here.

(Courtesy of Lee Canyon)

(Courtesy of Lee Canyon)

(Courtesy of Lee Canyon)

(Courtesy of Lee Canyon)

(Courtesy of Lee Canyon)

(Courtesy of Lee Canyon)

Starting next summer, Lee Canyon will also offer bike and gear rentals however for the remainder of 2022 people must bring their own mountain bikes and gear.

In the summer of 2023, Lee Canyon will also provide a range of youth and adult programs including introduction programs, advance programs, and specialized coaching clinics for adults.

Monday also marked the start of Lee Canyon’s first ever seven-day operating schedule outside the winter season.