LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Aviators baseball returns to the ballpark in Downtown Summerlin Tuesday night as the team celebrates 40 years of minor league baseball in the valley.

The team, formally known as the Las Vegas 51s and Las Vegas Stars, started in the valley in 1983. The Aviators will play the Oklahoma City Dodgers Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. To celebrate the anniversary, free T-shirts will be given out.

Media Relations Director for the team, Jim Gemma said it will be a fun night.

“We have the top prospect in the A’s system Tyler Soderstrom. He’s really fun to watch. Jonah Bride is here with us now, he was with the A’s last year. Hogan Harris is starting tonight on the mound for us. He’s on the 40-man roster. You never know what you’re going to see, even on the other team with the Oklahoma City Dodgers. We have great talent in the Pacific Coast League.”

The 40th anniversary will be celebrated all week. You can click here for more information and tickets.