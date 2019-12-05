OPENING DAY: Lee Canyon ski area to open for 2019-20 winter season on Dec. 14

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Skiers and snowboarders mark your calendars because Lee Canyon says its ski area will open on Saturday, Dec. 14. Lifts will start running at 9 a.m. to kick off the 57th winter season at the resort.

Officials expect both Bluebird and Rabbit Peak chairs, which services beginner, intermediate, and freestyle terrain, to be operating for opening day. For a savings of nearly 20 percent, purchase your lift tickets online in advance of opening day.

Opening weekend guests will be the first to experience Hillside Lodge, Lee Canyon’s new two-story, 10,000 square foot building offering indoor and outdoor spaces with sweeping views of Lee Canyon. Hillside Lodge is said to be the most significant transformation in the resort’s history.

“The excitement for Lee Canyon’s winter opening is amplified by the introduction of our new Hillside Lodge,” said Jim Seely, Lee Canyon’s director of marketing and technology. “The new lodge will accommodate the growing demand for winter recreation we’ve seen over the last few years. We are excited for new and returning guests to enjoy a great upcoming winter season at Lee Canyon and believe that the new lodge will transform how adventure-seekers experience the resort for years to come.”

Lee Canyon has received about 43 inches of snow thus far this winter.

PHOTOS: Winter wonderland at Lee Canyon

Seely says that if the weather cooperates, the Sherwood lift, which services more advanced terrain, could open shortly after opening day.

Season passes are also available online, including passes that offer unlimited access with reciprocal benefits at partner resorts and passes that are tailored to mid-week visitors and weekend warriors. And the Ride Local Card, which locks in $39 lift ticket prices all season for only $79, is also back for the 2019-20 season.

Guests are encouraged to buy lift tickets, tubing sessions, and season passes in advance and online to avoid sold-out dates. Lee Canyon offers a variety of ski and snowboard attire and equipment for rent.

Lee Canyon’s 2019-20 winter season is expected to run through March 2020, weather permitting.

For information on Hillside Lodge, and pricing for season passes, lift tickets, and tubing, visit www.leecanyonlv.com.