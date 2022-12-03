LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Craig Road is going through a makeover in North Las Vegas as restaurants open along a quarter-mile stretch just west of Interstate 15.
B.J.’s Restaurant and Brewhouse is the latest to open, welcoming customers on Nov. 21. Construction on the Olive Garden is continuing with a target to open on Feb. 23, and signs have gone up on the building. It’s the eighth Olive Garden in the Las Vegas valley. Born and Raised is nearing its Jan. 6 opening and Panera Bread is coming along.
Newly elected Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown said, “The City of North Las Vegas is continuing to grow, attract new development, businesses and employers. Progress doesn’t end with the closing of the year either, so stay tuned!” Before becoming mayor, Goynes-Brown represented Ward 2 — where all the growth along Craig Road is happening.
The new additions to the “restaurant row” developing along Craig join other spots that have already seen good starts including Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Texas Roadhouse, Cafe Rio, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Blaze Pizza, SoHo Sushi Burrito, The Habit Burger Grill, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and Dutch Bros. Coffee.
Salad and Go, a company with restaurants in Arizona and Texas, looks like it could be ready for business soon. It’s the small orange and gray building next to Dutch Bros.
And there’s more to come, according to Sean Margulis, who leads the team at Logic Commercial Real Estate that has put most of the deals together. He listed additional restaurants in the plans mixed in with the current businesses and extending all the way to North 5th Street:
- Chili’s
- The Crack Shack, opening its second location in Las Vegas
- Hooter’s
- McDonald’s
- Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style, with locations in Utah, Idaho, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri
- Swig, a Utah company famous for its “dirty soda”
- Via 313 Pizzeria, Detroit style pizza with locations in Utah and Texas
Up the road a bit farther, Pinkbox Doughnuts is scheduled to open its fourth store on Jan. 23, just west of the entrance to Craig Ranch Regional Park.
The restaurants will serve the growing population in the north valley as housing fills in areas that weren’t developed following the housing crash during the Great Recession. Now, developments are going up fast, filling in land to the 215 Northern Beltway.
Margulis said there is just one more parcel in the development to fill.