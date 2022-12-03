LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Craig Road is going through a makeover in North Las Vegas as restaurants open along a quarter-mile stretch just west of Interstate 15.

B.J.’s Restaurant and Brewhouse is the latest to open, welcoming customers on Nov. 21. Construction on the Olive Garden is continuing with a target to open on Feb. 23, and signs have gone up on the building. It’s the eighth Olive Garden in the Las Vegas valley. Born and Raised is nearing its Jan. 6 opening and Panera Bread is coming along.

Newly elected Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown said, “The City of North Las Vegas is continuing to grow, attract new development, businesses and employers. Progress doesn’t end with the closing of the year either, so stay tuned!” Before becoming mayor, Goynes-Brown represented Ward 2 — where all the growth along Craig Road is happening.

The new additions to the “restaurant row” developing along Craig join other spots that have already seen good starts including Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Texas Roadhouse, Cafe Rio, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Blaze Pizza, SoHo Sushi Burrito, The Habit Burger Grill, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and Dutch Bros. Coffee.

Olive Garden is opening its eighth location in the Las Vegas valley, right in the middle of fast-growing development of more than 20 restaurants along East Craig Road in North Las Vegas. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

B.J.’s Restaurant and Brewhouse is open for business on East Craig Road in North Las Vegas. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

Jobs are open at several restaurants along East Craig Road in North Las Vegas, where development has brought new businesses including B.J.’s Restaurant and Brewhouse, which opened Nov. 21. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

Born and Raised is opening its third valley location, going in on the south side of Craig Road in North Las Vegas. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

Salad and Go, a drive-thru restaurant at 1136 E. Craig Road, has locations in Arizona and Texas. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

Dutch Bros. Coffee locations are popping up all over the valley, including this one on East Craig Road in North Las Vegas. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

Work continues at the Panera Bread location on the north side of Craig Road in North Las Vegas. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

The Texas Roadhouse is a popular gathering spot at night, one of the established restaurants on East Craig Road that is getting some new competition. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

Blaze Pizza on the north side of Craig Road. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

Jersey Mike’s Subs on the north side of Craig Road. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

Cafe Rio on the north side of Craig Road. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

An outdoor dining area at Cafe Rio on the north side of Craig Road. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

The Habit Burger Grill on the north side of Craig Road. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

SoHo Sushi Burrito has been open for over a year, sharing a building with AT&T and another tenant along East Craig Road. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers on East Craig Road. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers was one of the first restaurants recently built on the south side of Craig Road to open for business. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

Construction continues at the Olive Garden on East Craig Road in North Las Vegas. It’s expected to open Feb. 23, 2023. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

B.J.’s Restaurant and Brewhouse is open for business on East Craig Road in North Las Vegas. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

Construction continues at the Olive Garden on East Craig Road in North Las Vegas. It’s expected to open Feb. 23, 2023. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

Salad and Go, a company with restaurants in Arizona and Texas, looks like it could be ready for business soon. It’s the small orange and gray building next to Dutch Bros.

And there’s more to come, according to Sean Margulis, who leads the team at Logic Commercial Real Estate that has put most of the deals together. He listed additional restaurants in the plans mixed in with the current businesses and extending all the way to North 5th Street:

Chili’s

The Crack Shack, opening its second location in Las Vegas

Hooter’s

McDonald’s

Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style, with locations in Utah, Idaho, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri

Swig, a Utah company famous for its “dirty soda”

Via 313 Pizzeria, Detroit style pizza with locations in Utah and Texas

Up the road a bit farther, Pinkbox Doughnuts is scheduled to open its fourth store on Jan. 23, just west of the entrance to Craig Ranch Regional Park.

The restaurants will serve the growing population in the north valley as housing fills in areas that weren’t developed following the housing crash during the Great Recession. Now, developments are going up fast, filling in land to the 215 Northern Beltway.

Margulis said there is just one more parcel in the development to fill.