LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– If you have a small business or want to open a small business, there is a resource fair on Friday that you might want to attend.

The Small Business Resource Fair will take place Friday, June 10, from 2-4 p.m. at the Hollywood Recreation Center in east Las Vegas.

Attendees will have the opportunity to speak to business advisors, learn how to open a business and receive free resources. The Office of Small Business Advocacy will also be available to businesses who are attending.

Lt. Gov. Lisa Cano Burkhead and Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom will host the fair

“There is no better place than this Small Business Resource Fair for business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs to come and take advantage of opportunities with state and county government,” said Lt. Gov. Cano Burkhead. “My team, Commissioner Segerblom’s team and so many other partners will all be there ready and willing to help Nevada’s business owners with anything they might need.”

There will also be a panel discussion at 4 p.m. which will include Burkhead, Segerblom, and other community leaders. The small business fair is open to the public and free to attend.