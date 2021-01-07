Open enrollment for prepaid college tuition starts now; learn about the 5 prepaid tuition plans

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Nevada State Treasurer’s Office is launching the open enrollment period for the Nevada Prepaid Tuition. Established in 1997, the Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program helps Nevada’s families prepare their children for higher education by offering future in-state college tuition at today’s prices.

“Recent studies have shown that nearly 60% of all jobs in the U.S. economy require a higher education. This data underscores the importance to Nevada families that planning for higher education is essential to support future generations and the workforce to come,” stated Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine.

The program offers various payment plans to help meet the diverse needs of families across the state.

Benefits of the Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program include:

Locking in future college tuition at today’s tuition prices

Paying in-state rate of credit hours at both two-and four-year Nevada public colleges or universities

Benefits are transferable nationwide to eligible out-of-state or private universities

Contract rates start as low as $39 per month

Can be used in conjunction with the Millennium Scholarship and other 529 savings programs

Numerous plans and payment options are available to fit all budgets and timelines

Plan options are available for newborns through ninth grade students

So far, the Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program has helped over 22,230 Nevadans plan and save for higher education and is one of only 12 prepaid tuition programs in the country.

Five different plans are available, including three university plans, a community college plan, and a combination community college/university plan. Payment options for plans include a one-time lump sum payment, a five-year monthly payment plan (60 months), ten-year monthly payment plan (120 months), and an extended monthly payment plan (monthly until high school graduation).

Plan prices and options vary depending on the child’s needs and the family’s financial situation, as well as the age of the child upon enrollment, the type of college and number of credit hours the child plans on taking, and the payment plans chosen.

According to the state treasurer, families may invest in the program as long as either the purchaser or the student is a Nevada resident or the purchaser graduated from a Nevada public college or university regardless of where they or the student currently lives.

Open enrollment will end Friday, April 30. To enroll or learn more about the Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program, log on to NVigate.gov or call the program directly at 702-486-2025.