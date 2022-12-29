LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 21-year-old man had “bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech and a dazed look on his face” following a crash on Christmas that killed his female passenger, according to the arrest report.

Milton Martin Enriquez, 21, is facing felony charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm.

The rollover crash, which only involved the vehicle Enriquez was driving, happened in the early minutes of Christmas morning on State Route 147 in the area of Northshore Road and E. Lake Mead Parkway, east of Lake Las Vegas.

The arrest report said Enriquez admitted to police he was drinking alcohol and had ingested narcotics. Police said open containers and beer cans were found in the car.

Enriquez was arrested after failing field sobriety tests.

The Clark County coroner will release the woman’s identity.

Enriquez is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 10, 2023.