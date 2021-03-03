Open-air food court plan near Arts District killed after neighbors’ concerns

A lot proposed as an open-air food court near the Arts District.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday denied an application in a 7-0 vote for an open-air food court that had been planned near the downtown Arts District.

City staff and speakers during public comment pointed to several problems surrounding the proposal, including a lack of parking, public restrooms and plans to manage trash.

The proposal would have established a food truck lot on .48 acres near the intersection of Main Street and California Street.

#lvcouncil denied an application for an open air food court with mobile vendors on the west side of Casino Center Boulevard, east of California Street in @ArtsDistrictLV pic.twitter.com/Lh9M3f4o1v — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) March 3, 2021

One speaker called the project “a parasitic business model.”

City staff also criticized the plan as “incompatible” with the city’s master plan, as it sought many variances.

During public comment, neighboring businesses said that proponents had misrepresented agreements surrounding the deal. Agreements to let customers use bathrooms at surrounding businesses were disputed.

Several dozen people who showed up for public comment included the owner of Esther’s Kitchen and Good Pie. The majority of the public comments were opposed to the open-air food court.

Among the biggest concerns among neighboring businesses: parking, and the temporary nature of the project.

Business owners objected to the lack of investment by the project’s backers, and suggested that the food trucks would just move on to the next big project if things didn’t work out.

Parking for 500-600 cars a day in an already congested area also prompted concerns, with no designated parking set aside in the project.