LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Zion the pit bull is now in the care of the Vegas Pet Rescue Project after being returned by its owner in an alarming condition.

A volunteer captured a video of the dog being surrendered at the Animal Foundation shelter by his owner. Zion was described as looking skeletal, malnourished, and abused.

Zion the pit bull returned by owner one year after being adopted. (KLAS)

Zion, previously known as Rocko, is a three-year-old pit bull mix, and was adopted one year ago at the shelter.

The Animal Foundation declined to be interviewed on camera but says their open adoption policy consists of checking to see if the owner has any prior history with animal control. If there is not a prior record with animal control the shelter will grant access to the adoption.

The open adoption policy which many large shelters across the valley operate under does not include doing any background checks, home checks, or routine check-ups on those looking to adopt pets.

Zion’s previous owner did not have any reports on file at the time of the adoption.

The Animal Foundation tells 8 News Now that if Zion was still in its care, it would have filed a report with Animal Control, as they have the previous owner’s contact information on file. However, because Zion is now with another organization it is unable to do so.

The Animal Foundation also tells 8 News Now that it is willing to share the previous owner’s information with the Vegas Pet Project which is now caring for Zion.

When an owner wants to surrender a pet, they are counseled, provided resources, and given opportunities to rehome the pet. The Animal Foundation says in the case of Zion, his owner declined to do so.

Lori Heeran is the executive director at the Nevada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) and says it also operates under the same policy and while many may not understand it, the policy is ultimately the most effective, making it easier for people to adopt pets.

“Open adoption is a conversation-based approach versus the hard policies such as home checks that we believe according to the experts in sheltering in the country create barriers to adoption,” Heeran tells 8 News Now. “I know when you see disturbing photographs like we did with the emaciated pit bull, people want to jump and blame someone else other than just excepting that there are some bad people out there.”