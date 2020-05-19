OnTrackForKids virtual 5K helps support students and families in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Public Education Foundation is rallying the community to walk, run and roll in our first-ever 5K virtual social distance run, #OnTrackForKids!

Even as we socially distance, we can get out and get active! Families are invited to join our fun walk/run to provide resources to students and educators. Together, we can:

● Provide students with academic and school supplies. Since school buildings closed, The Foundation has worked with other non-profit groups to distribute more than 25,000 bags of books, workbooks, school supplies and hygiene kits to students in need.

● Prepare for the coming school year by training teachers, administrators, and parents on how to utilize quality digital learning. The Foundation is developing training for educators and families on how to thrive in the online learning environment.

We encourage everyone to wear their school colors with pride and post on social media accounts throughout the event! For event information and registration, visit thepef.org/5k.

WHEN

Wednesday, May 20, 2020 – Sunday, May 31, 2020

LOCATION

Virtual!