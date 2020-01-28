OnlyVegas: Las Vegas launches campaign with reveal of new slogan

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas has a new slogan, and it centers on all the unique offerings the city presents its visitors: “What happens here, only happens here.”

The campaign kicked during the 62nd Grammy Awards, refreshing the face of our city with a new take on its world-famous reputation.

Some of Vegas’ top Live Nation residency artists helped with the exciting announcement, including Shania Twain, Christina Aguilera and Aerosmith.

“Las Vegas utilized an impressive array of global superstars to deliver the message that what happens in Las Vegas only happens here,” noted Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO and President Steve Hill. “Millions of visitors travel to the destination annually, as it’s the only place that delivers so many unique entertainment, culinary and nightlife experience sin one location.”

Hill touted Vegas as the only destination where visitors can experience celebrity chef restaurants, top-tier talent and enjoy ‘some of the world’s top-rated spas’ in just a weekend.

Las Vegas said it chose to postpone all activities surrounding the launch, including marquee takeovers and Instagram photo opportunities, in wake of the tragic deaths of Kobe and Gianna Bryant and seven other passengers killed in a helicopter crash in California this weekend.

To learn more about the campaign, search the hashtag #OnlyVegas on Twitter or head over to LVCVA’s website.