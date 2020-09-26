Only on 8: Woman said random group attacked her on Las Vegas Strip, follows recent area crime

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas vacation turned violent for one 27-year-old tourist this week, after she said she was randomly attacked on The Las Vegas Strip.

Sofia told 8 News Now she has a broken nose and fractured cheeks after a group jumped her and beat her up Monday night, near an escalator outside The Cosmopolitan.

“I thought my face was shattered,” Sofia said. “There were like 15 people. They started stomping and kicking me to my face and my body.”

“She was so traumatized she could barely make it back to her hotel,” Sofia’s mother Connie added of her daughter’s experience. “She was too terrified to even walk back.”

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has seen a spike in crime along the Strip and near Downtown Las Vegas in recent months.

“Unfortunately we’ve been noticing a trend out there since August,” LVMPD Sheriff Joe Lombardo said during an interview with 8 News Now Wednesday. “So we’ve been tracking everything involved in the Las Vegas Boulevard area.”

Officers have made over 1,100 arrests and responded to recent shootings and assaults, all in prime tourist areas.

Sheriff Lombardo told 8 News Now the department has substantially increased officer presence along the Strip and through Downtown, specifically on weekends.

“No beautiful kind person who’s minding their own business,” Sofia’s mother said. “Should be annihilated and beat nearly to death.”

Sofia and her mother are happy to hear about the increased security, but they said they won’t be back to visit anytime soon.

They said their only hope now is that this doesn’t happen to anyone else.

“It definitely wasn’t the same like fun vibe,” Sofia concluded. “It changed a little bit.”

Metro Police are still searching for the people who attacked Sofia on Monday, September 21.

Officers said the suspects took off in a nearby car after attacking her around 9:00 p.m.

If you know anything, please call Crimestoppers at 702-385-5555 or Metro Police at 702-828-3111.