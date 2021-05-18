Only on 8: Woman recovers personal belongings after scary incident

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – We have an update to a story you’ll see first on 8 News Now.

A woman is working to pick up the pieces of what is left of her belongings after a pickup crashed into her living room Saturday night.

We obtained security footage of the scary incident. While it’s still unclear what happened, it appears the truck somehow lost control and ended up in the front of Francine’s living room.

“I’ve got the only change of clothes on, and they got a couple pair of pants out of there today and a blouse,” said Francine McHugh, who lives at Sunrise Gardens senior living.

On Tuesday, her neighbors and friends rallied around her to help her get some of her belongings out of the disheveled apartment. A nonprofit even stepped in to help.

“We are just extremely happy that Francine wasn’t hurt,” said Mitchell Kampourakis, of First Step Nevada. “This was a tragic experience for her and many others in this community.”

He shared with us, “We were able to help her by going into the unit and retrieve some of her personal items.”

They found her keys, debit cards, purse and other personal items.

But even though Francine was able to retrieve some of her belongings, there’s still a lot she knows she will need down the road.

As for the driver of the truck, we are still waiting to hear back from Metro. We do know a man and a woman were inside the vehicle when the crash occurred, and they were both taken into custody.

That same truck struck a male victim, who police say sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

If you would like to help Francine, click here for her GoFundMe page.