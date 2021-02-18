Only on 8: West valley restaurant ransacked, owner searching for suspects

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After a west valley restaurant was robbed and ransacked this week, the owner wants the community’s help finding those responsible.

“When I came in,” Steven Roy, owner of Steve’s Pig Pikins BBQ said. “My front door was smashed.”

Roy recounted the moment he found his restaurant torn to pieces, sharing the story with 8 News Now Thursday.

“It’s definitely a gut-wrenching feeling.” Roy explained. “You just feel violated, you know?”

The location’s front door was shattered, and the back office was ripped to shreds, with Roy’s desk and safe smashed with a sledgehammer.

“Even though they didn’t get away with much money,” Roy told 8 News Now. “It’s going to cost me a lot in damages.”

Like any other small business owner, Roy has struggled to stay afloat through the COVID-19 pandemic. The robbery, which happened just after 3:00 a.m. Wednesday couldn’t come at a worse time.

“I want us all to succeed, you know?” Roy said. “I don’t want to succeed by myself. I want us all to do well. And that’s all we’re trying to do is just make a living.”

He doesn’t want this to happen to anyone else, so he hopes someone will recognize the people who did this.

“Somebody’s got to recognize these guys,” he added. “I’ve got faith in Metro.”

He’s also asking those responsible to consider the long-term consequences of this kind of reckless action.

“We are just trying to survive,” Roy concluded. “And it’s horrible when something like this happens.”

Metro Police said the suspects drove up to the restaurant Near Rainbow Boulevard and Charleston Boulevard in a silver SUV just after 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 17. Roy said his surveillance video showed four suspects inside the restaurant for about 10 minutes.

If you have any information or know who these people could be, please call Las Vegas Metropolitan Police’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591 or call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.