LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A quiet night on campus turned into something you could only imagine in a movie.

On Mar. 1, UNLV senior Eliza Miller came face to face with an intruder while sleeping in her dorm room at Hughes Residence Hall.

“I was dead asleep, so the first thing I hear is a crashing noise, so I open my eyes and then I feel a breeze of cold air on my face, and I have glass shards all over my face,” Miller said.

Miller realized a man had broken into her dorm room window, which was right next to her bed. She had no time to do anything but run.

“I saw him trying to crawl through the window and somehow I brought all my blankets with me, and I backed away and I saw him step on my bed that is when I went out,” she said.

Once outside in the hallway, the intruder followed Miller as she screamed for help, but no one came.

The intruder tried going into other rooms and was eventually arrested on the rooftop after Miller was able to leave the intruder’s sight and call campus police.

Nearly a week later, Miller feels more needs to be done for student safety on campus, suggesting bars be put on by the windows.

“I would rather it look like a prison than risk our safety,” Miller said.

Since the break-in, UNLV said they are in the process of replacing all first-floor dormitory windows with shatter resistant materials.

Millers told 8 News Now the break in happened Mar.1, but her windows were replaced on Mar. 3 only after she had requested it.

Miller also shared with us an email that was sent to all students living in her building by the assistant director of residential life Tem Sedgwick. The email partially said that “fortunately this incident did not result in any theft of property or harm to any student.”

“He made it seem like I wasn’t in the room, or it was no big deal when literally, I was 3 to 4 inches away from dying or my face completely smashed in, it made me really mad,” she said.

Miller said she is still waiting on an apology from residential life.

UNLV responded to 8 News Now with a statement saying: