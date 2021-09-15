Only On 8: UNLV medical student saves crash victim’s life before Raiders game

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A UNLV medical student who saved a crash victim’s life on her way to the first Raiders preseason game last month, spoke exclusively to 8 News Now Wednesday about her experience.



Liz Groesbeck described the gruesome scene as she arrived on August 14, where a man was hit and seriously hurt by a car at the intersection of Valley View Blvd. and Russell Road.

Liz Groesbeck

“We heard a bunch of screaming,” she recalled. “I had been talking with my friend in the backseat, and I looked up.”

That’s when Groesbeck, who is also EMT certified, left the backseat of her Uber and jumped into action.

“I was really hoping he was going to survive,” she told 8 News Now.

Groesbeck said the man, who was missing a limb and had serious injuries to his face, needed help until an ambulance arrived.



She told 8 News Now she did her best to stop the bleeding and made sure he could breathe.

“Things weren’t looking so good,” she explained. “So, I was really hoping we could get EMS there as quickly as possible, and he would make it”

Thanks to her quick thinking and solid training, he did survive. However, if you call Groesbeck a hero, she’ll smile and say she just did what she could to help another human being.

“For me, it’s not so much that I saved a life,” she said. “It’s more thank God that guy survived.”

She’s also grateful the stars aligned to put her skills to use at exactly the right time.

“Everything happened to end up just right,” Groesbeck concluded. “So that this incredibly unlucky situation could be as lucky as possible.”

UNLV officials told 8 News Now the victim of the crash was recently released from the hospital.

Police said the driver involved, who police are still searching for, ran from the scene on foot.



Anyone with any information should call Metro Police at 702-828-3111.

You can also call Crimestoppers to remain anonymous at 702-385-5555.