ONLY ON 8: Surveillance video shows UNLV basketball recruit’s car moments before fatal crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now has obtained surveillance video that appears to show the moments leading up to a deadly crash involving a UNLV star basketball recruit.

Zaon Collins is facing charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving, resulting in death. Metro Police said last week, 19-year-old Collins crashed a Dodge Challenger into another car at Fort Apache and Furnace Gulch. The surveillance video exclusive to 8 News Now shows a gray Dodge Challenger speeding down the road.

The video filmed near Fort Apache and Gomer was sent to us by viewer Francesca Torre. Gomer is just two streets down from Furnace Gulch. While watching the video, if you follow the car to the next intersection, you will see that’s where Furnace Gulch is located.

The camera captures the collision with a white car just as it makes a right.

Police say a 52-year-old man was driving the white car. He was killed in the crash.

Court documents show Collins has past violations when it comes to driving. A search of traffic case records shows he was stopped for speeding, exceeding the posted limit by 21 miles per hour or greater in September 2018.

He was stopped again in November of 2018 for the same violation, and then in July of 2020, he was stopped for driving the wrong way on a one-way road.

No other details were released.