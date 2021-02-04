Only on 8: Superintendent Jara talks hard-hitting issues affecting CCSD community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now sat down with Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara on the heels of his State of the School speech and the cusp of CCSD schools reopening in a hybrid model for our youngest students.

Our interview was far-reaching, covering pressing topics for students, parents and teachers.

We asked Jara about the shocking number of students — 20 kids — who have died by suicide since the pandemic began, from high school to as young as 9-years-old. He talked about the pilot Lifeline program the district started in 12 schools to address this issue and noted its grown to 68, incorporating the analysis of district social workers and school psychologists.

The superintendent also touched on the return to school and safety protocols in place for that return. He spoke about random selected COVID testing for adults on campus, ventilation and cleaning buildings.

“I think we have a great plan that or parents will feel comfortable with sending their kids to school,” said Jara.

He noted the district’s agreement with its teachers union to return to some face-to-face instruction is one that not many districts across the country have.

Another hot topic: kids playing sports. Jara noted he was a former student athlete and coach and understands these are a critical component in students’ lives. He said his primary focus must be instruction — the student part of student athlete.

“When you start thinking about, I need to bring in my high school students, my middle school students into the classroom first, before you can look at the extracurricular activities,” the superintendent said. “I know how important it is, but if we can’t do the academics, then how could we focus on the sports, or even the performing arts? Which are just as important.”

But, it’s important to point out academics come first, and we asked about the increase in students failing. Jara talked their small groups and said it will be a long process catching students up. He noted he and other superintendents have been stressing the need for this issue to be an investment of the federal government to accelerate opportunities.

You watch the full interview in the video above.