ONLY ON 8: Student seen in video with neck being restrained by CCSD police speaks out

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A student captured in a video being restrained by the neck, by a school police officer, spoke out on Friday to 8 News Now.

On Thursday, the video first surfaced showing the student laying on the ground at Palo Verde High School with an officer’s arm around her neck.

The student explained why this should not have happened in our 8 News Now interview with Reporter, Victoria Saha.

“I wasn’t trying to resist with him when he came my way. I was just standing there, ” the student said.

To protect the privacy of the student, 8 News Now is not identifying them.

The student tells 8 News Now that they were involved in a fight with another student in the lunchroom, it got heated, and the officer intervened.

“When we first went down his arm was around my neck but then once we went down on the floor he moved his arm up and his arms were over my face,” the student added.

School police denied that the officer had his hand over the student’s mouth. The student’s mom, also not wanting to be identified because of her job–says the school didn’t give her any information on what happened.

According to the student’s family, it was only after watching the story Thursday, that the student’s mother realized the extent of the situation

“The police need better training on how to deal with students they aren’t adults you don’t have to use this excessive force on them. Adults are dying by being restrained by police officers I’m glad it didn’t get to that point and she’s okay,” said the student’s mother.

Since the incident at school, the student has been suspended.

The School District told 8 News Now that proper procedures were being used. The mother and student disagree and have a meeting with the school’s administrators next week.