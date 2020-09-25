Only on 8: Staff, students discuss pros and cons of distance learning during virtual panel

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was a revealing discussion at a Clark County school regarding distance education. A virtual panel was held among students and teachers at Spring Valley High School this week.

Those participating revealed the good and the bad around the circumstances right now.

“I’m working between 10 and 13 hours a day,” said math teacher Michael Bucher.

“It just feels like everything we don’t have enough time for,” added student Alan Tam

The department chairs and students at Spring Valley High School answered various questions about their experiences, trying to reach an understanding while navigating this situation.

“The point of tension here is we have teachers on one side who very much want to present their subjects and content with integrity,” said coordinator Tony Gebbia. “Then at the same time, we’re trying to be mindful of students and the situation you’re living in.”

Student Damian Perez says he deals with various stresses at home.

“I have a lot of nieces and nephews,” Perez said. “I have at least 15 and then I have all my siblings, I have six siblings and then I have my cousin that comes over and it’s everyday especially since not a lot of my family members are working.”

Other students mentioned having jobs, caring for siblings and juggling college applications as well.

“I just feel I have a never ending pile of work that just sits on my desk,” said senior Dominic Folkes.

The work of grading and screen time also impacting some teachers’ health and well-being.

“My own mental state, my own mental wellness is an issue with all of this,” said fine arts teacher Anthony Coffield

Both teachers and students admit missing in person instruction, but appreciate some benefits to this ordeal.

“I love this idea that I have more one on one time with each of my kids if they ask it,” said English teacher Deborah Whitt.

“I’m able to eat and use the restroom whenever I need too,” added Perez.

Staff at the panel plan to speak with colleagues and consider changes.