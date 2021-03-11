Only on 8: Son of woman accused in hit-and-run death of tow truck driver speaks out

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The driver accused of hitting a tow truck driver and leaving the scene is in jail. Colette Despain, 51, went before a judge Thursday afternoon.

She faces several charges for the incident that claimed the life of 48-year-old Ryan Billotte. He was working on the 215 near Decatur when he was hit.

Despain was arrested Wednesday night after detectives received an anonymous tip. She was dressed in black and in handcuffs during her court appearance. She’s charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident, failure to maintain lane/improper lane change, failure to give info at an accident and a probation violation.

8 News Now spoke with her son, Jordan, who says he can’t comprehend their new reality.

“I was shedding a couple of tears, but hopefully, there is some type of bail, or an attorney can do something and get the years lowered, because I believe she didn’t do it,” he said.

Jordan shared the moment when he learned about what happened.

“When she got home, I saw the damage, and I couldn’t even open the passenger door,” he recounted. “She was limping, and her ankles were swollen, and her back was hurting.”

He told us several officers, mostly undercover, arrived at their southwest valley home Wednesday night. His mother was taken to jail, and the vehicle hauled away.

Neighbors we spoke with saw the police activity. They are glad they found the person responsible.

Despain’s next court date is Tuesday, March 16.