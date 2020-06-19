ONLY ON 8: Original ‘Miracle Flights’ pilot reunited virtually with patient who’s now 20-years-old

LAS VEGAS KLAS) — Miracle Flights, the nation’s leading medical flight charity is celebrating a milestone this month. Miracle Flights, which is headquartered in Las Vegas, will reach 35 years of service.

To commemorate the anniversary, the non-profit is reconnecting patients with the organization’s original pilots.

One of the reunions.

Dave Merzanis and his wife June reconnected with Jessica Lindley.

June Merzanis, wife of Dave Merzanis, a former Miracle Flights pilot: “Hi Jessica!”

Jessica Lindley, former Miracle Flights patient: “Hi!”

June Merzanis: “You’re still the sweet little girl we saw when you were three. You still look the same. You have that sweet little smile.”

Merzanis flew Lindley on his private plane in the early days of the non-profit, in an effort to help save her life, when she was just a little girl, but now she’s 20-years-old.

“I was feeling really good about it because it felt like I can give something back,” Dave Merzanis said.

He helped Lindley get to another city to receive medical care that was not available in her home town of Mesquite, Nevada.

“I was born with a disability called Arthrogryposis, and this disability affects me in my arms and legs; it affects my joints,” Lindley said.

Merzanis remembers flying Lindley and her mother to Salt Lake City for treatment. It was an act of kindness not only benefitting Lindley, but it also allowed Miracle Flights to take-off.

“It built this organization. Dave and private pilots like him essentially donated their time, their money, their resources to help these families that desperately need to get to distant medical care,” said Robert Sanchez, Vice President of corporate alliances at Miracle Flights.

What started as private charters for the non-profit eventually transitioned to commercial planes, but Miracle Flights wants to recognize the original pilots’ assistance with a commemorative gift.

“We want to donate this nice little pilot watch to you,” Sanchez said giving the jewelry to Dave Merzanis.

“Oh, wow that’s so awesome,” Lindley said.

“It’s been a great boost for our morale because we have been struggling, and this just makes me feel so happy,” June Merzanis said.

Lindley is thriving as a college student in Oregon, but Merzanis is battling Parkinson’s.

Lindley says she will never forget how the 80-year-old changed her life.

“Without him, I would have probably not had a lot of the surgeries that I did have at that age, and I probably would not be walking still today,” Lindley said.

“You take care, and thank you for us and everyone else,” Lindley said to Mr. and Mrs. Merzanis.

Miracle Flights plans to continue reconnecting other pilots and patients this month while gifting them with a watch.