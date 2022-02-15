Only On 8: North Las Vegas police officer, wife take in 5 children from foster care system

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police officer Nicholas Quintana says his compassion and his faith pushed him to do the unimaginable as he responded to a homicide call in January.

“I’m a regular guy who God called me to their incident,” he tells 8 News Now.

Officer Quintana says he was on his dinner break on January 14, when a call came in about a murder on Osaka Pearl Street in North Las Vegas.

When he arrived he learned a man had been shot, a woman had been arrested, and in the midst of it all, he noticed five children.

“What really stirred my heart was, to be honest, I definitely empathized with them, my father was killed by a family member of mine,” Quintana added. “I heard the youngest, the six-year-old, I heard her say, no, but I love daddy. That’s when I said I was choked up and that’s when those callings started.”

That night Officer Quintana spoke to his wife about the children. Days later, a meeting was set up with the children through child protective services.

“I looked at the kids and I say the whole reason why we are here is not just because we want to check up on you but because my wife and I would like to receive you guys into our home and take you out of the system.”

Officer Quintana tells 8 News Now the oldest child specifically asked him if he wanted all five of the children. “I said yes, all of you. Every single one of you,” he told the children.

The responses from all five children are what ended up kicking off the adoption process for Officer Quintana and his wife who have been trying to have children for years.

Officer Quintana says his small home is overflowing with a lot of emotions but mostly love.

“It’s definitely testing my faith, to be specific with you, it’s very stressful. I’d be lying if I said it’s not stressful. But overall I want to say that things are better and good,” he expressed.

Officer Quintana says it will take a while for the adoptions to go through. The Nevada Police Union helped pitch in with donations as well as beds and dressers for the children.