Only on 8 News Now: Shaq and Zappos Donate to Local Students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Former NBA star and broadcaster Shaquille O’Neal was in Las Vegas today teaming with Zappos to donate school supplies and shoes to local school kids.

2,200 qualifying students combined with Community Schools of Southern Nevada to distribute the supplies just in time for the first day of school in Clark County.

Shaq talked with Jon Tritch of 8 News Now about the donation and how, as a young student from a large military family, he could relate to the students needs as they prepare for the new school year.