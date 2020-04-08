Only on 8: Nevada National Guard Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry talks COVID-19 response, main goals

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada National Guard is at the forefront of the Silver State’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Guard was recently activated by Gov. Steve Sisolak. 8 News Now reporter Orko Manna spoke exclusively with Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry about their COVID-19 response and their main goals.

Berry said as of Tuesday, more than 100 Nevada Guardsmen are active in the fight. They are on the ground across the state, working to stop the spread of the virus.

“This is about saving lives,” Berry said.

It’s a rapid response to combat the coronavirus.

Activated members, which include both soldiers and airmen, are handling the logistics related to the pandemic.

“Part of our mission is to protect the homeland,” Berry said.

Berry said the main goal right now for the Nevada National Guard is to obtain and distribute much-needed supplies and Personal Protective Equipment, or PPE, to Nevada hospitals.

“We’re going to make sure that we’re getting the equipment, and in an effective manner, where it needs to be for those medical responders, who are doing great work right now,” Berry stated.

Supply distribution is based on a formula of fairness.

“We have a process now to make sure that we’re coordinating where the most need is,” Berry revealed.

Another goal of the Guard is to inform the public and encourage strict social distancing.

“This is a partnership. This is a collaboration. This is all hands on deck,” Berry said. “This is all Nevadans who care about each other doing their best work.”

Berry said their efforts are going smoothly right now. And although the future is uncertain, the Guard will do whatever it takes to stop the coronavirus from spreading and protect our people.

“We’re in it for the long haul. I hope it’s the short haul. But we’re in this as long as it need be,” Berry said.

Berry said as the numbers and needs continue to change, it is likely that even more Nevada National Guardsman will be activated.

To watch the full exclusive interview with Major General Berry, click here.