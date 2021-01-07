Only on 8: Nevada National Guard Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry discusses importance of outreach to minority communities about COVID-19 vaccine

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the COVID-19 vaccine is administered to tens of thousands of Nevadans, the National Guard is now focusing on reaching minority communities.

Over the next few months, the National Guard will focus on outreach to the Black community to build trust in the vaccine, as well as streamlining how it is administered to the community as a whole.

To inform the community about the importance of taking the COVID-19 vaccine, Major General Ondra Berry says there needs to be stronger collaboration between public and private agencies.

“If you have all these vaccines and people are not taking them or they don’t have trust in the process, then we’re defeating what really needs to happen in order to get our state back open again,” said Major General Berry.

Due to social and health inequities, Major General Berry understands there is some hesitancy within the Black community to take the vaccine. He wants everyone to know it has been tested on a diverse population, and they can trust it.

“This is an extremely diverse state, and we need every citizen when they are eligible and have the opportunity, to be a part of this,” Major General Berry said. “I can’t erase history in terms of what has happened, but I can tell you with truth and confidence that this is the right path, and this has been vetted the right way.”

As the National Guard works on outreach, Major General Berry is also hoping to increase the number of vaccines available to Nevadans.

He wants everyone to understand where they need to go, when to go and how to receive their second dose.

“We have to be extremely good stewards of what we have right now, but also anticipate how do we get the word out in the future,” Major General Berry said.

As the state works to vaccinate each tier, Major General Berry is reminding the community that it will take everyone to stop the spread of the virus.

“Let’s have unity this year in how we go forward. Let’s support each other and let’s be the example for the rest of the nation in taking care of each other,” Major General Berry said.

More than 187,000 vaccines have been administered in Nevada since the start which was December 14th.

While here in Southern Nevada we remain on Tier 1, which is healthcare workers and nursing homes, Tier 2 could begin by end of the month. That includes educators and essential workers.