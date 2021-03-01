Only on 8: Neighbors speak out after woman brutally killed inside her home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gwendolyn Milton, 63, known as Gwen to her neighbors, died this past Wednesday after being attacked inside of her condo.

Police arrested Jason Valencia, the neighbor who lived below her. Valencia allegedly murdered Milton after an argument with his girlfriend downstairs.

“It’s just hard for me to believe that she is dead. I was next door when the paramedics and police came,” shared neighbor Katherine Diaz.

Neighbors who knew both of the residents say they are shocked and disgusted by the act.

“You know, we lived here a long time, so we know who is problematic; we know who causes trouble and is loud,” said neighbor Daniely Saucedo. “They were never like that, so it is very shocking to us.”

Diaz says she was home at the time of the incident but didn’t hear anything until sirens were going off. That’s when she stepped out on her balcony.

“I saw when they brought her down on the stretcher, and she was pronounced dead. They were trying to revive her,” Diaz recounted.

Sunday night, a vigil was held in Milton’s honor. People who didn’t even know her brought items and left them at her doorsteps. They brought candles, balloons and flowers. Everyone formed a circle and prayed.

Saucedo said she knew Gwen for five years, and when hearing the horrific news, she knew Gwen fought for her life.

“It broke my heart when I read that she had defensive wounds on herself,” said Saucedo. “If she was going to leave, she was going to leave with a fight.”