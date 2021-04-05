Only on 8: Mother speaks out as 10-year-old son fights for his life

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A 10-year-old boy is fighting for his life after police say he was hit by a car last week.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. April 2 near Cadence Park, which is by Lake Mead Parkway and Center Street in Henderson.

Family members tell 8 News Now the boy, who they have identified as Truzarion Jackson, is now in critical condition at UMC. Loved ones are doing their best to stay positive, as police continue their investigation.

“He isn’t just bouncing back, but I know that he will because he always does,” said Laconia Jackson, Truzarion’s mother.

Fighting back tears, Jackson is holding on to hope. She says Truzarion was biking with a group of friends and leaving the park, when he was hit by a truck Friday night.

“I try to stay strong around him because he can hear me,” Jackson said. “I’m just trying to keep him comfort and let him know that I’m here by his side, and I’m waiting for him to come up out of this.”

Truzarion is still on an oxygen tube, but Jackson says he is now off sedation — and he is starting to do a little bit better.

“We’re waiting for him to react more on his own,” she shared.

Henderson Police say preliminary details show speed and impairment are not believed to be factors in the crash. Parents at Cadence Park tell 8 News Now that drivers do not usually speed in the area.

“They actually stop and stop for us totally, and then they slow down,” said Joanna Baumbach.

Daniel Gurrola adds, “Most of the time, every time I’ve been on that street, it’s pretty tame. Everybody’s doing the same speed.”

Jackson says Truzarion’s friends who were with him at the time of the crash told her that he followed all the safety rules when it comes to crossing the street.

“They said that my son did nothing wrong. He waited until it was his turn to walk,” Jackson said. “My kids are very responsible.”

She prays Truzarion continues to make progress, and she has a message for her son: “You’re very strong. You have plenty of support out here for you, and I love you, baby.”

Police say the investigation into the crash is still active, but they are not releasing any more details as of Monday night. Stay with 8 News Now for updates.