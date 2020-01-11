ONLY ON 8: Loved ones gather to honor life of woman killed in motorcycle crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The local motorcyclist community gathered Friday to honor the life of a young woman who died in a crash this week.

Twenty-year-old Nicole Corbeil was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday at the intersection of Decatur Boulevard and Diablo Drive, near Russell Road.

Corbeil worked as a technician at Las Vegas Harley-Davidson, near Las Vegas Boulevard and Russell Road. Her former employees and fellow riders met there to send her off and raise awareness.

“She had a wonderful heart,” Nicole’s cousin Alexis Madrid said. “A big heart.”

The echo of everyone’s roaring engines portrayed the passion the young woman always carried with her.

“She was out doing what she loved,” Las Vegas Harley-Davidson General Manager Erica Conter said of Nicole.

“We are never going to get to see her again,” Madrid added. “Because of some stupid mistake.”

Those who knew Nicole wanted to send her off with love and a lot of noise. They also met to share a specific message: this did not have to happen.

“One bad decision,” retired LVMPD motorcycle instructor Steve Ritchey said, “and it dynamically changes peoples’ lives forever.”

Ritchey told 8 News Now a lack of focus causes the majority of these crashes.

“Whether you’re riding a bike or driving a car,” Ritchey advised. “That extra five seconds could save someone’s life.”

Therefore, they want others to slow down and think of Nicole the next time they hit the road.

“We’re out there,” Conter added of the motorcyclist community. “We love what we’re doing.”

This, as her friends and family deal with the loss of a spirit they call forever free.

“She’s riding,” Conter said. “Just not with us today.”

The Las Vegas Biker Down Foundation has started a fundraiser in Corbeil’s honor to help her family. If you’d like to help, please click here.