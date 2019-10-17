Only on 8: Local business gifts man wheelchair lift after hit-and-run

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was a surprise one local family didn’t see coming.

After John Ritz’ wheelchair lift was hit, he needed a quick fix. Ritz is a retired tow truck driver. He’s lived in Las Vegas for the past 22 years.

He’s also a double amputee.

“I dropped a tool on it, on my foot, and that’s how it started,” Ritz said. “Diabetes, then I hurt myself, and never healed.”

On Tuesday, someone hit Ritz’ car and broke his wheelchair lift then, they sped away.

“We’re in trouble. We can’t afford this. Something we didn’t need. It’s hard on my wife and me,” Ritz thought.

Ritz uses the lift to get him to and from dialysis treatment.

He went to the Ability Center, a long-time local dealer that caters to those with disabilities.

“We’re a small family that works here,” said Joe Spallino from the Ability Center. “We all take care of everyone who comes through our door.”

So, when Ritz came in, Spallino knew exactly what to do.

“We recently had a lady who had her spouse pass away and she brought the lift into us and she asked if we would take it and if somebody came in who needed one, we would donate it,” Spallino said.

Spallino called it a perfect storm. The fully-powered lift costs about $3500. He gave it to Ritz for free.

“We were excited. We cried. My wife cried first,” Ritz said. “The other one was manual. Everything you had to do by hand. This one here is electric. You just have to turn on a key.”

Spallino isn’t asking for anything in return. He didn’t even know that 8 News Now would be there.

“My mom was on dialysis so it kind of touched on my heart strings because I know my mom went through that.”

But, he does hope everyone will lend a helping hand when they can.