Only On 8: Local mother & daughter organize Christmas donation drive for hospice patients

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local mother and daughter organized a special donation drive Friday to help those in hospice care just in time for Christmas.

After weeks of working around the clock, Amber Garcia and her daughter Aiyana Castro made a miracle happen, gathering hundreds of gifts for the patients at Infinity Care Hospice.

“It took a village,” Garcia said. “And the Vegas community really came through.”

#OnlyOn8: Bringing #Christmas joy to those who need it most!



We were there the moment the community came together to drop off hundreds of donations to patients at @infinityhospice tonight.



All 170 patients will have gifts for the first time in 6 years! @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/1RMNbrp3YR — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) December 19, 2020

They organized a donation event, delivering things like blankets, pajamas, fuzzy socks and handwritten cards.

“We just reached out to all of our networks of friends,” Garcia added. “And this is what happened.”

Infinity Hospice Care Director of Community Engagement Nikkie Ellis told 8 News Now all of the facility’s 170 patients can expect gifts under the tree for the first time in six years.

“This is the first time since I’ve been in this company, Ellis explained. “That every single patient will walk away with something.”

2020 has been tough for everyone, but Ellis said this gesture has the power to turn things around.

“Whatever they went through back in the past,” Ellis said of the patients at Infinity Hospice. “They can leave that all behind them and they can see all the wonderfulness that is up ahead.”

The community may not be able to show its appreciation up close, but this tribute means so much more.

“We want them to feel the happiness and warmth,” Garcia said of the hospice patients.

No matter how much sadness they’ve felt, every single person treated through Infinity Hospice Care will leave this earth knowing they are loved.

“We care about them,” Garcia concluded. “That they are not alone.”

Thanks to Amber and Aiyana, every single patient at Infinity Hospice Care will receive a blanket, pajamas, socks, slippers, DVDs, books and so much more.

Volunteers will wrap the gifts and deliver them to the patients in time for Christmas.