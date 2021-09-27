Only on 8: Local man reunites with wife after being separated due to Afghan turmoil

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man who came to the U.S. after working as an interpreter for the U.S. military in Afghanistan finally reunites with his wife.

“I still don’t believe that she’s here,” Hekmat Ghawsihe expressed to 8 News Now.

The reunion marks the first time they have seen each other in six months.

They married a year ago in Afghanistan and honeymooned six months ago in Dubai.

However, Hekmat had to return to Las Vegas without his wife Laily, until she could get the proper documentation to enter the United States.

The taliban takeover in August brought with it a greater urgency and fear, as his wife had to remain in hiding.

How this former interpreter who assisted US Military in Afghanistan welcomes his wife to #Lasvegas and continues his mission to help other interpreters and Afghan allies with his non profit

“Making attempts to get in airport, shots being fired, people, being beaten,” he recalled.

A photo shows the relief as Laily and her brother learn they are on a special flight out of Kabul, from there to Qatar, and then Fort McCoy in Wisconsin.

There Laily spent several weeks at an integration training program for Afghan refugees.

The evening she flies into Las Vegas Hekmat learns that her father has passed away.

“It was a mixed feeling, I lost a father figure and now I’m responsible for the family left back there,” he tells 8 News Now.

He and Laily continue efforts to help other Afghan refugees and interpreters with the non-profit, Freedom Support Alliance, which he runs with his friend Bahir Shirzad.

“We’re actually working with the Afghan community here to help them with a better future, said Bahir.

Laily is currently here on an immigrant visa as a spouse of a U.S. citizen.

Freedom Support Alliance has partnered with the organization Concerned Veterans of America to host a community event for all Afghans on Oct. 8, helping them connect with resources in our area, and assist if they are looking for a job.