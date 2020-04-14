Only on 8: Local health center has 38 COVID-19 cases; staff member sheds light on situation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New data from the State of Nevada shows the alarming number of COVID-19 cases at state-run facilities, and a staff member at one of the most impacted centers is speaking exclusively to 8 News Now.

Right now, there are 18 deaths and a total of 178 cases across all those facilities, and that is among residents and staff.

There are 38 positive COVID-19 cases at the Horizon Health and Rehabilitation Center in Las Vegas. That is the highest number of cases of any state-regulated facility in Southern Nevada.

8 News Now reporter Orko Manna spoke to a staff member who is shedding light on the situation.

The staff member did not want to be identified, for fear of losing their job. They said positive coronavirus cases started to pop up at the live-in facility about three weeks ago.

“Once a patient tests positive, they’re transferred to the acute hospital,” the staff member said.

According to a new dashboard just released Monday by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, 14 residents and 24 staff members at Horizon Health and Rehab have tested positive for COVID-19. One person has died.

“Anybody who is suspected or had been in a room with someone who tested positive, they are over in the isolation area,” the staff member said.

The following is a statement sent to 8 News Now from the administrator of Horizon Health and Rehabilitation Center:

“As you are aware, we are dealing with an extremely contagious virus that is rapidly spreading throughout the country. As such, our facility’s top priorities remain our residents’ safety as well as providing our staff the ability to safely care for them. We are working very closely with state and local health authorities to ensure that we are doing everything in our power to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our facility.

We continue to closely monitor and follow the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

Not only have we have implemented increased infection control and preventions measures, we are screening each individual that comes into our facility for signs and symptoms of illness; we are only allowing essential personnel to enter the building, our housekeeping staff is performing regular deep cleanings throughout the facility, and we are following the CDC’s recommendations regarding the use of personal protective equipment and employing isolation and distancing protocols when required.

We will continue to remain in close communication with state and local health authorities to provide and receive updates and directives on the latest developments surrounding COVID-19 to ensure we are taking the appropriate steps to protect our entire community at Horizon Health and Rehabilitation Center.”

The staff member told 8 News Now that all residents and staff are being tested as the work continues.

“We love and we care for our patients and we’re doing the best with what we have,” the staff member said.

The staff member noted more COVID-19 tests are being conducted at Horizon Health and Rehab, and they expect the number of positive cases to go up.