Only on 8: Local family searches for answers in hit & run as clue moves case forward

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than two months after a local man was hit and killed by a car in the northeast valley, his family is still fighting for justice; now a clue released by Metro Police could help move the case forward.

“Someone took my husband away from me,” Renick Lambey’s wife Diana Lambey told 8 News Now. “And it’s hard for me every single day.”

“It’s been pretty difficult,” Renick Lambey Junior said of his family’s grief. “We have our good days. We have our bad days.”

Diana Lambey and her son, Renick Lambey Junior, have spent every moment since the day he died, searching for answers in Renick Senior’s case.

“I am constantly thinking and trying to figure out who did this to him,” Diana Lambey said. “And it’s just hard.”

61-year-old Lambey was hit and killed on November 12, 2020 while he was riding his motorized scooter along Abels Lane, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Lamb Boulevard.

The driver took off and clues since then have been scarce, but Las Vegas Metropolitan Police released a surveillance photo Wednesday of a white SUV involved in the crash.

“Why did they do it to him,” Diana Lambey exclaimed, speaking about the driver. “Did you not see him? Why did you not stop?”

This information is a major piece of the puzzle, so the Lambey family is counting on the community for help.

“Every little piece is a moving piece,” Renick Lambey Junior explained. “A bit of progress is good progress.”

Any tip, no matter how small, could mean closure for them and justice for the man they will never forget.

“Please come forward,” Renick Lambey Junior said. “Please help us to resolve this.”

“It is just so hard to not have him here, Diana Lambey concluded. “And I just need to see a face to the crime.”

The white SUV involved in the crash would have front end damage.

If you have any information, please contact Metro Police at 702-828-3595 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

The Lambey family is also raising money to hire a private investigator. If you’d like to help, CLICK HERE.