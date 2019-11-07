ONLY ON 8: Laundry machines gifted to local school to help reduce chronic absenteeism

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to Teachers Nationwide, one in five students don’t have access to clean clothes. From there, it’s a domino effect. It leads to students missing school and then dropping out.

A new program at Democracy Prep at the Agassi Campus wants to help reduce chronic absenteeism.

“This is a very tight knit family community,” said Adam Johnson, the Executive Director at Democracy Prep Agassi Campus. “We have taken a lot of approaches to make sure that kids are in school every day.”

One of the biggest challenges Johnson has faced is keeping kids in school.

“We have taken a lot of approaches to make sure that kids are in school every day,” Johnson said. “We frequently see absenteeism spike in the winter so we want to make sure that we have every possible resource to stay above that challenge.”

Two new washing machines were installed at the school a few weeks ago by Whirlpool.

“We provide a free washer and dryer to any family on campus, but in particular we’ve targeted some of the highest need families in our K-2,” said Johnson. “Clean clothes, hot meals, safe quarters, all those go into making sure a child feels like they have the community they need to be successful.”

The Care Counts program has provided machines for more than 38,000 students in 82 schools across the country. Las Vegas is the newest city to join the list.

“This is one additional resource to make sure that families have one less barrier when getting and coming to school,” Johnson said.

Recent studies attribute Whirlpool to an increased attendance rate. The program will debut at Democracy Prep at the Agassi Campus on Monday.