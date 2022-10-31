LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Halloween may be one day a year, however there’s one house in the southeast Las Vegas valley where it’s Halloween all year long.

For David Parry, there is hardly any need to put up Halloween decorations. “I’ve always dreamed of living in a haunted house,” he said.

David Parry’s home highlights spooky characters to “liven up” the mood. (KLAS)

Parry said he has turned his love for Halloween into something he can experience every day.

“Growing up Halloween was the one day out of the year where I could be anything I wanted to be I could let loose and act the way I wanted to act,” Parry added.

He told 8 News Now he bought his home in 2015 with his husband and $25,000 later you’d never guess it’s the same home he purchased years before.

“A lot of people go on vacation and we decided to make our home a home we wanted to go to vacation to,” he said.

Parry told 8 News Now decorating will be a never-ending project as he is always looking for the coolest and spookiest displays to add to his collection.