Only on 8: Las Vegas girl hit by jet ski making progress with recovery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nearly two months after getting hit by a jet ski, a little girl from Las Vegas is now on the road to recovery.

Seven-year-old Izabella Bohannon sustained severe head trauma in the crash on April 3, 2021, while she was playing on the shores of the Colorado River near Bullhead City, Arizona. Authorities say the jet ski operator lost control.

It is a day her father, Michael Bohannon, will never forget.

Izabella after the jet ski crash (Courtesy: Bohannon Family)

“That was the day our lives took a drastic turn,” he said.

Izabella’s family is speaking out for the first time, talking exclusively to 8 News Now. Bohannon calls his daughter a fighter.

Following the incident, Izabella underwent surgery at a hospital in Salt Lake City. It was unclear what would happen next, but Bohannon says Izabella is slowly but surely making progress with her recovery.

Courtesy: Bohannon Family

Courtesy: Bohannon Family

Courtesy: Bohannon Family

Courtesy: Bohannon Family

Courtesy: Bohannon Family

“She is staying very positive,” Bohannon shared.

Izabella is now back at Sunrise Children’s Hospital in Las Vegas, no longer in a coma and off her ventilator. But she is starting from scratch.

“She’s learning how to take care of herself again, brush teeth, walk, stand, talk, eat,” Bohannon explained. “She’s learning how to do everything all over again, and she’s taking it in stride.”

As Izabella works to get better, the Bohannon family is urging everyone on or near a jet ski this summer to be careful.

Courtesy: The Bohannon Family

“This is what we do for fun, but everybody wants to go home safe at the end of the day,” Bohannon said.

And while the road to recovery is long, Izabella’s father says she is resilient:

“She gets up every day, accepts life for what it is right now and keeps moving forward, and we couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Izabella’s family tells 8 News Now the next stage of her recovery involves continuing to build up her physical strength and improving her communication skills.