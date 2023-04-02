LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas family is searching for a missing cross at the memorial site of their son who died 12 years ago.

Michael Weyand’s cross was placed near Craig Road and Cimarron Road until a couple of weeks ago. Now there is nothing there but rocks.

“To live every day without him here, it’s just unreal, and then to come here and see that the cross is gone, it brings everything back to the surface,” Michael’s mother, Debbie Weyand said.

Debbie and her husband Mike Weyand lost their son in a motorcycle accident 12 years ago. For years they have had a memorial cross set up in his honor at the crash site.

Family searched for missing cross at son’s memorial site in northwest valley. (KLAS)

Family searched for missing cross at son’s memorial site in northwest valley. (KLAS)

Family searched for missing cross at son’s memorial site in northwest valley. (Debbie Weyand)

“We’ve had this crisis in memory of our son Michael since e2011 and to pass by it and that it’s gone. We just wanted to reach out,” Debbie said.

The Weyands wondered if the city or the neighborhood HOA took it down, however, both have confirmed that it was not them.

“We were grasping for straws to see if there were any camera or security footage and there was nothing,” Mike said. “We don’t really like to be here because it reminds us of the accident, it just brings up a lot of sadness again.”

Michael, who would be 33 years old, is described by his family as an outgoing person who loved to explore the outdoors.

As for a replacement, the Weyands have ordered another one but hope that the original will eventually be found and returned to them.