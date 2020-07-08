Only on 8: Inside look at the Ahern Hotel & Convention Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now got an exclusive look at the Ahern Hotel and Convention Center and spoke with owner Don Ahern about its boutique-style offerings. The property, formerly known as the Lucky Dragon, opened last fall.

Ahern caters to conventions, and anyone who rents out event space can also add hotel rooms to the ticket.

There will be little to no gaming at the property. Due to this, Ahern’s new owners are looking to spend $10 million to remodel and replace the casino area.

The hotel is located near the Strip at 300 West Sahara. It spans two and a half acres and features a nine-story tower with 203 rooms.

