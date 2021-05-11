ONLY ON 8: ‘I’m terrified,’ missing boy’s grandmother speaks out

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The family of missing 2-year-old Amari Nicholson says they are desperate for any answers.

In an exclusive interview, the I-Team’s Vanessa Murphy spoke with Amari’s grandmother, Carrie Howard, who expressed worry and suspicion about her grandson’s disappearance.

Amari was last seen at the Emerald Suites in the area of Twain and Paradise on May 5.

Howard says Amari’s mom, Tayler Nicholson who’s her daughter, landed in Colorado to help Howard recover from surgery on April 30.

Amari’s grandmother told the I-Team that the two Facetimed with Amari that night and he seemed happy.

Amari Nicholson

That’s the last time Howard says she saw her grandson.

In the following days, she says she did not see her daughter Facetime with Amari. Then, her daughter said she received a call that he had been kidnapped. Tayler rushed back to Las Vegas.

Howard doesn’t believe her daughter and her boyfriend’s stories add up.

“You’re not thinking that your boyfriend who just gave your son away to a stranger, you’re not finding anything wrong with that?” Howard questioned. “I’m terrified over here. I’m a freaking mess. I can’t sleep. I can’t eat. I can’t heal.”

Flyers of missing 2-year-old Amari Nicholson.

Howard says Amari was supposed to visit her in Colorado. She purchased a plane ticket for him, but her daughter decided to leave him in Las Vegas with her boyfriend, instead.

I-Team reached out to Tayler Nicholson on Monday. After briefly talking and being asked more about her boyfriend’s story, it appears she hung up.